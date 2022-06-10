Dr. David George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David George, MD
Dr. David George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. George's Office Locations
Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 670, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George is amazing - I would recommend him to anyone & everyone. He was my doctor throughout my entire first pregnancy and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.
About Dr. David George, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George accepts online scheduling.
Dr. George offers telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
