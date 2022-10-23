Overview of Dr. David German, MD

Dr. David German, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. German works at Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.