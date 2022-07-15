Dr. David Gerst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gerst, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Gerst, DPM
Dr. David Gerst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Gerst works at
Dr. Gerst's Office Locations
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago1516 E 87th St, Chicago, IL 60619 Directions (847) 713-1844Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerst?
This my first visit. He was very helpful. I had blisters on the side of my foot I got from shoe rubbing on against my skin. He clean it and trimmed my toenails. He also gave me a follow up prescription to get diabetic foot wear for my feet so as to prevent the problem again in the future. He showed genuine care for me and sensitivity to my concerns. I would definitely see him again if the need to arises.
About Dr. David Gerst, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750491288
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese/ Doctors Hospital Of Hyde Park
- William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerst works at
Dr. Gerst has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.