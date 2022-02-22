Overview of Dr. David Gerstenfeld, MD

Dr. David Gerstenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Gerstenfeld works at Island Eye Surgery Specialists in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Farsightedness and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.