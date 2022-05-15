Overview of Dr. David Gesensway, MD

Dr. David Gesensway, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Gesensway works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Plymouth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.