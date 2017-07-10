Dr. David Ghaphery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaphery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ghaphery, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ghaphery, MD
Dr. David Ghaphery, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
David A Ghaphery MD601 National Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. David Ghaphery to be very caring and skilled. He took time to answer all of my questions and explained the procedure to me in detail. I will definately recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. David Ghaphery, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023179249
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaphery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaphery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaphery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaphery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaphery.
