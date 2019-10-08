Overview of Dr. David Ghausi, DO

Dr. David Ghausi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ghausi works at David Ghausi, DO, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.