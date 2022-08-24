Overview

Dr. David Giammar, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Giammar works at Westerville Surgical Specs in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.