Dr. David Giammar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Giammar, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Westerville Surgical Specalists477 Cooper Rd Ste 440, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (380) 898-5561
Knightsbridge Surgical Center - SURGERY4845 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste 110, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Dr. Giammar is one of the best doctors I’ve ever seen. You can tell that he loves medicine and people, and he hasn’t gotten jaded by working for many years. He’s a busy surgeon but is funny and very personable and really takes his time listening to your concerns. I brought a list of questions with me and he read it and we went through them together one at a time! When I had urgent surgery late night, he made me feel calm and even stayed late to call my family to let them know how I was doing. He also makes sure that your social concerns or other healthcare needs are met. For example, He was willing to help me get into a primary care office. Great guy, great doctor! He is Someone that I trust and gives me hope for How our healthcare system as a whole could be
- Critical Care Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1154307858
- Grant Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
