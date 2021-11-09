Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Gibbs, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gibbs, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC410 University Pkwy Ste 2100, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable competent. Good visit
About Dr. David Gibbs, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760451272
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Dr. Gibbs has seen patients for Constipation, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
