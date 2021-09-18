Dr. David Gilligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gilligan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gilligan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of Dublin and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 453-9029
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He literally changed my life through "fixing" my persistent afib in 2015. He is the best.
About Dr. David Gilligan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1184641045
Education & Certifications
- University Of Dublin
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
