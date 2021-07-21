See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. David Gilpin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Gilpin, MD

Dr. David Gilpin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Univeristy Of Tennesee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Gilpin works at Gilpin Facial Plastics in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilpin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gilpin Facial Plastics
    2301 21st Ave S Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Tumor Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jul 21, 2021
I recently visited Gilpin Facial Plastics for a Diamond Glow Facial and thoroughly enjoyed my experience. My face felt amazing afterwards and I look forward to going back again in the near future.
Jul 21, 2021
Photo: Dr. David Gilpin, MD
About Dr. David Gilpin, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1326242975
Education & Certifications

  • Tulane University Hospital
  • Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
  • Univeristy Of Tennesee Health Sciences Center
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Gilpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gilpin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gilpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gilpin works at Gilpin Facial Plastics in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gilpin’s profile.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilpin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

