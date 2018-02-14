Overview of Dr. David Gimenez, MD

Dr. David Gimenez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Gimenez works at Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Asheboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.