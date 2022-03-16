Dr. David Girard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Girard, MD
Overview of Dr. David Girard, MD
Dr. David Girard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Girard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Girard's Office Locations
-
1
Richard A. Spitzer M.d. Inc.50 Alessandro Pl Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-1814
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Girard?
I had a great experience with Dr. Girard. He's a straightforward, knowledgeable and treated my ongoing neurological problem with minimal medication.
About Dr. David Girard, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1659777944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girard works at
Dr. Girard has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Girard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.