Dr. David Gish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gish works at Lake Norman Medical Group in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.