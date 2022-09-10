Dr. Gish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Gish, MD
Overview of Dr. David Gish, MD
Dr. David Gish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gish's Office Locations
Lake Norman Medical Group Surgery and131 Medical Park Rd Ste 305, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 663-0006
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 663-1113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A Dr who looks at the whole person is rare! Had a growth under .my arm Dr Gish asked many questions and even though it was a localized and defined, he took his time to came up with a common sense approach to correct the problem instead of ordering a ton of tests.
About Dr. David Gish, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gish has seen patients for Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gish speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.