Overview of Dr. David Glaser, MD

Dr. David Glaser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Glaser works at Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.