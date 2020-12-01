Dr. David Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Glassman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Glassman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and Virginia Gay Hospital.
Dr. Glassman works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Cardiology Clinic788 8th Ave SE Ste 400, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 832-2328
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Virginia Gay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glassman?
I have a long history of rhythm problems that hav been complex and misdiagnosed. Dr. Glassman listened well and has put in exceptional, professional effort to help me. I have seen 5 different electrophysiologists and he has been by far the best!
About Dr. David Glassman, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972729960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glassman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glassman works at
Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.