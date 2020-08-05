Overview

Dr. David Gnegy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gnegy works at Parkersburg Cardiology Associates in Elizabeth, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.