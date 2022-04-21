Dr. David Gochnour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gochnour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gochnour, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gochnour, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Dr. Gochnour works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health College Station Hospital1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 4000, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gochnour?
Dr Gochnour really listens and cares about his patients. I had surgery recently and feel better than I ever have in my life! I suffered my entire life with acid reflux. 50 years later I decided to do something about it and I’m glad I waited, because I had the best doc for the job!
About Dr. David Gochnour, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1609286913
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- The Physicians Centre Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gochnour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gochnour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gochnour using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gochnour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gochnour works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gochnour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gochnour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gochnour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gochnour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.