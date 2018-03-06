Overview of Dr. David Goddard, MD

Dr. David Goddard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Goddard works at Dr. Kameelah Phillips in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.