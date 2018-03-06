Dr. David Goddard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goddard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Is very kind and knowledgeable. Very thorough and professional. Took me as a new patient due to an urgent matter. Followed through. Great experience.
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westminister and Caring Cross Hosps
- London Hosp
- University College, University of London
- London Hospital Medical College, University of London
Dr. Goddard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goddard works at
Dr. Goddard has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goddard.
