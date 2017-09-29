See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Godfrey, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Godfrey, MD

Dr. David Godfrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Godfrey works at Glaucoma Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Blind Hypertensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Associates Of Texas
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 360-0000
  2. 2
    6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 612-9522

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Glaucoma Surgery

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2017
    I'm a super complicated case, and Dr.Godfrey was the only doctor that was so patient with me and helpful. He was able to figure out what to do with me and in better now. He's a great, funny Dr!
    About Dr. David Godfrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194761882
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey has seen patients for Glaucoma and Blind Hypertensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godfrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

