Overview of Dr. David Godfrey, MD

Dr. David Godfrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Godfrey works at Glaucoma Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Blind Hypertensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.