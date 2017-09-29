Dr. David Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Godfrey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Godfrey, MD
Dr. David Godfrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
Glaucoma Associates Of Texas10740 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-0000
- 2 6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 612-9522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godfrey?
I'm a super complicated case, and Dr.Godfrey was the only doctor that was so patient with me and helpful. He was able to figure out what to do with me and in better now. He's a great, funny Dr!
About Dr. David Godfrey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey has seen patients for Glaucoma and Blind Hypertensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godfrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.