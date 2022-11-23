Dr. David Godin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Godin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Godin, MD
Dr. David Godin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of New York Health and Science Center at Syracuse College of Medicine.
Dr. Godin works at
Dr. Godin's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave261 5th Ave Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-3499Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria3119 Newtown Ave Ste 201, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 971-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godin?
From making an appointment until the follow-up visit everything is handled so smoothly and so professionally. No matter how many patients Dr. Godin has scheduled, when you are in his office you receive his full attention. He will answer all questions you may have.
About Dr. David Godin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1053350686
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Tulane University School of Medicine, Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Dis. Ctr.
- University of New York Health and Science Center at Syracuse College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godin has seen patients for Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Godin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.