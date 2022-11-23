Overview of Dr. David Godin, MD

Dr. David Godin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of New York Health and Science Center at Syracuse College of Medicine.



Dr. Godin works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.