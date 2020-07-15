Dr. David Goetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goetz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Goetz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Goetz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
-
2
Alliance Emer Systems LLC211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goetz?
I'm surprised reading the reviews about Dr. Goetz. I found him to be patient in answering my questions and explaining next steps. I got the impression he was managing expectations. As far as making appointments, I blame office management. There must be another system that can manage appointments thoughtfully. I actually think the C-19 has made the Dr.s/advance practioners more available with video appointments. 4 stars for Goetz / 1 star for office management.
About Dr. David Goetz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669566089
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goetz works at
Dr. Goetz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goetz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.