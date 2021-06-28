Dr. David Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goldenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. David Goldenberg, MD
Dr. David Goldenberg, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Dr. Goldenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Bldg D, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 246-4360
-
2
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (623) 246-4360
-
3
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (623) 246-4360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?
Dr. Goldenberg and his staff are very professional and take time to explain procedures. I bring my mother for monthly treatments and many patients are elderly, so I appreciate that he is gentle and kind to them. The office is run efficiently. Highly recommend!
About Dr. David Goldenberg, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417170432
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- UCLA Sch Med-Jules Stein Eye Inst
- St. Mary's Medical Center, San Francisco, California
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.