Dr. David Goldfarb, MD

Urology
Dr. David Goldfarb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Goldfarb works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations

    Houston Metro Urology
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-9700

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    May 12, 2022
    Dr. G was able to diagnose my recurring UTI incidents and develop a treatment approach that was based on detailed data gathered via Urodynamic and Cystopic labwork. The TURP surgery was successful and post-op measures indicate the objective was met.
    PatW — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. David Goldfarb, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1225265168
    • Baylor College Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University
    • Urology
    Dr. David Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldfarb works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Goldfarb’s profile.

    Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

