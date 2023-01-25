Dr. David Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Goldman, MD
Dr. David Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
-
1
David A. Goldman, M.D. LLC3502 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 630-7120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
Dr Goldman is a amazing doctor. And his staff is great as well. He is a pleasure to speak to. I had a cateract surgery done and he was amazing. I recommend this doctor to anyone that is in need of a GOOD doctor.
About Dr. David Goldman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871538116
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Cabrini Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Eye Infections, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.