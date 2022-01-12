Dr. David Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goldstein, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Cardiology and Internal Medicine Associates510 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-2626
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been going to Dr. Goldstein at St. Francis for several years - all the reviews are right - he is kind, understanding, very easy to speak to and takes time to listen to your concerns and issues. My biggest issue is not with him but rather his staff. It is very difficult to get anyone to answer the phone when you call - you need to wait long to get an appointment and if you call to speak to Dr. Goldstein you they rarely give him messages. The office staff is terrible.
