Dr. David Goldstein, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Cardiology/Int Medcn Lng Islnd in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.