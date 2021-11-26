Dr. David Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Goldstein, MD
Dr. David Goldstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
- 1 6535 N Trail St Fl 5, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 581-1600
- 2 25 Crossroads Dr Ste 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 825-5454
-
3
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 625, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Goldstein is a good and compassionate doctor. I only give credit where credit is due.
About Dr. David Goldstein, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740243906
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
