Dr. David Goldstein, DO
Overview
Dr. David Goldstein, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Radiology2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 661-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Goldstein, DO
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.