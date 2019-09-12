See All Neuroradiologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD

Neuroradiology
4.7 (11)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD

Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goltra Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    582 Lone Tree Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 352-0674
  2. 2
    Tidelands Health Imaging
    900 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 916-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2019
    OMG! Was so surprised. My first visit he is a wonderful doctor. So competent, Professional, Knowledgeable. The Doctor went over my MRI and explained my condition with me and what needed to be done. Can't say enough good about he and his staff. It was my first back procedure and he made it so easy. I will be a regular patient at his office. It was easy to schedule an appointment and in to see the Doctor. I have already recommended Dr. to friends.
    Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477640647
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
