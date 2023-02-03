Dr. David Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Goodman, MD
Dr. David Goodman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Cleveland Case West Res University
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Fayetteville1336 Highway 54 W Bldg 500, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-1238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Griffin665 S 8TH ST, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-7050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great job putting me back together - again.
About Dr. David Goodman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Cleveland Case West Res University
- University Hospital Cleveland
