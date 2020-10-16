Dr. David Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Goodman, MD
Dr. David Goodman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Care Center27790 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 649-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered from years of ongoing sinus infections. Dr. Goodman got me on the right path. He was a great listener. Aside from asking lots of questions and an exam, he ordered the right tests for a complete picture. Dr. Goodman performed surgery to remove polyps which significantly improved airflow. He also recommended a seasonal nasal steroid (Flonase, Nasonex) which was very forward thinking at the time. I recommended Dr Goodman to a friend and she also had great results.
About Dr. David Goodman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ill EE Infirm
- U Ill Affil Hosps
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
