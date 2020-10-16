Overview of Dr. David Goodman, MD

Dr. David Goodman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at Ear Nose & Throat Care Center in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.