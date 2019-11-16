Dr. David Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Goodman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They completed their residency with Naval Regional Medical Center|Naval Regl Med Center
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
-
1
Wheat Ridge4350 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 440, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 743-7397Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 11:30amFriday1:30pm - 5:15pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Rockies - Littleton26 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 750, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 963-0778Monday1:30pm - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday1:30pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Dr. Goodman treated me with the personal care doctors used to do. He listened to what I said was wrong. We discussed together the best care for me. I didn't feel like I was on an assembly line with the doctor dependent upon a machine to tell him what was wrong nor did he rush to get in and out. I wish he could be my primary care doctor. I'd feel like I was in the best of hands and I do highly recommend him. Best doctor in a long time. His treatment gave me immediately relief.
About Dr. David Goodman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1487637997
Education & Certifications
- Naval Regional Medical Center|Naval Regl Med Center
- Naval Medical Center|Naval Regional Med Ctr
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.