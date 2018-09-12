Dr. David Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gordon, MD
Dr. David Gordon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Dr David L Gordon4530a Southlake Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 987-2845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Gordon is a kind and caring doctor. He spends time with you and offers the best care. Last minute appointments are usually available if you are an established patient and his staff is friendly and helpful! Highly recommended !
About Dr. David Gordon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407949332
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
