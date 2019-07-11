Dr. Gorsulowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Gorsulowsky, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gorsulowsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Gorsulowsky works at
Locations
Fremont Dermatology39210 State St Ste 218, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 790-0477
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorsulowsky is by far one of the best doctors I have ever had. In a time of need he showed more compassion than anyone could hope for. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, and cares for his patients. I haven't seen him in years, but am about to make an appointment to see him, and have no doubts as to the quality o9f care I will receive. God bless this man for his true concern for his patients.
About Dr. David Gorsulowsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
