Dr. David Gossat, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gossat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gossat, MB BS
Overview
Dr. David Gossat, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kearney, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Sydney and is affiliated with Chi Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gossat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kearney Endoscopy Center L.l.c.816 22nd Ave Ste 100, Kearney, NE 68845 Directions (308) 865-2263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gossat?
I am a 79 year old man that has had my share of surgeries and medical procedures. My experience with Dr Gossat was extraordinary! He was very professional, answered my questions and he saved me from having a very serious surgery that was not necessary. My going to Dr. Gossat for a second opinion was suggested by an RN at another hospital and I am very thankful. The doctor's staff was top notch. Very efficient and well education. Each had a function and everything went like clock work. 5star
About Dr. David Gossat, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1295718153
Education & Certifications
- Prince Wales/Prince Henry Hosp
- Repatriation Genl Hosp
- Royal Prince Alfred Hosp
- U Sydney
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gossat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gossat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gossat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gossat works at
Dr. Gossat has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gossat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gossat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gossat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gossat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gossat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.