Dr. David Gottesman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gottesman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc.5900 Landerbrook Dr Ste 190, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2793
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Gottesman for 20 years. He is very knowledgeable. He spends time before, during and after the procedure explaining. He always explains what he found and what he did.
About Dr. David Gottesman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1770686651
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gottesman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
