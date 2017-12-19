See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. David Gould III, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Gould III, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Gould III works at Tucker Psychiatric Clinic in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucker Psychiatric Clinic
    1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-7881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Gould III, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629068077
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gould III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gould III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gould III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gould III works at Tucker Psychiatric Clinic in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gould III’s profile.

    Dr. Gould III has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

