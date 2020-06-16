Dr. David Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. David Graham, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Silver Leaf Dermatology307 E Danforth Rd Ste 154, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 654-4314Thursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I felt listened to and responsiveness was great.
About Dr. David Graham, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912902842
Education & Certifications
- Stanford
- University Az Affil Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Graham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graham speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.