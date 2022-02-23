Overview of Dr. David Granet, MD

Dr. David Granet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Granet works at Regents of the University of Uc in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.