Dr. David Greco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Greco works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cranial Trauma and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.