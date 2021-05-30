See All Otolaryngologists in Burien, WA
Dr. David Green, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Green, MD

Dr. David Green, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology Clinic in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Seattle Otolaryngology
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Green?

    May 30, 2021
    Dr Green explains information very well. He is very kind and answered all my questions.
    Trudy Cal — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. David Green, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356351886
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Center for Health Sciences - Chief Resident - Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery|UCLA Center for Health Sciences - Residency - Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • General Surgery, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology Clinic in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.