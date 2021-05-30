Overview of Dr. David Green, MD

Dr. David Green, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology Clinic in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.