Dr. David Green, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. David Green, MD
Overview of Dr. David Green, MD
Dr. David Green, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
South Seattle Otolaryngology16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr Green explains information very well. He is very kind and answered all my questions.
About Dr. David Green, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356351886
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Center for Health Sciences - Chief Resident - Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery|UCLA Center for Health Sciences - Residency - Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery
- HARVARD MED SCH
- General Surgery, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Green
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.