General Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. David Greenbaum, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Moorestown, NJ
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Greenbaum, MD

Dr. David Greenbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Greenbaum works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Moorestown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. Greenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Specialists
    401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2019
    Dr David Greenbaum is the absolute best! I came to him a year and a half ago weighing 386 lbs. he performed the sleeve surgery on me and I lost 100 lbs. exactly what he said I would. Pleased with my results he then performed the roux en y switch and I lost an addition 65 pounds. Exactly what he said I would. I am now at my goal weight of 220 lbs. and going back to him for a tummy tuck to have the excess skin remove, he truly has changed my life for the better, I am healthy and happy for the first time in a very long time! If you follow his instructions, he will change your life too! Sincerely Angelo Garfole
    — May 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. David Greenbaum, MD
    About Dr. David Greenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851392955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
