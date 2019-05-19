Overview of Dr. David Greenbaum, MD

Dr. David Greenbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Moorestown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.