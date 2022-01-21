Overview of Dr. David Greenberg, DPM

Dr. David Greenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA, Warwick, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.