Overview of Dr. David Greenberg, DPM

Dr. David Greenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA, Warwick, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.
    649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3800
  2. 2
    Hawthorn Kidney Center LLC
    537 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3800
  3. 3
    East Side Clinical Laboratory Inc
    869 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3800
  4. 4
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Anne's Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. David Greenberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1801975545
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
    Medical Education

