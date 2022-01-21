Dr. David Greenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenberg, DPM
Dr. David Greenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 305-3800
Hawthorn Kidney Center LLC537 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (401) 305-3800
East Side Clinical Laboratory Inc869 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 305-3800
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 305-3800
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent experience, have been a patient of his for years-had surgeries, and minor issues-all went well. No problems whatsoever. Staff is always courteous and helpful. This doctor takes the time to listen and answer questions and did not feel rushed at all. I highly recommend this doctor-I would not go anywhere else with a foot problem.
- Podiatry
- English, Portuguese
- 1801975545
- SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
