Overview of Dr. David Greenblott, DPM

Dr. David Greenblott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Greenblott works at Alexem PC in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.