Dr. David Greenfield, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Greenfield, MD

Dr. David Greenfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Greenfield works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens
    7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 515-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2018
    Dr. David Greenfield's expertise and dedication to his practice are to be commended. After searching for the best glaucoma surgeon, Dr. Greenfield comes head and shoulders upon those practicing today. I highly recommend him without reservation -- with eye surgeries, you want the best. When we finally scheduled the shunt surgery at Bascom Palmer, Palm Beach Gardens, he and his and staff were highly professional throughout the ordeal and recovery. Hats off to an exemplary doctor!
    Jan Hammond in Delray Beach, FL — Jan 21, 2018
    About Dr. David Greenfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821031980
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
