Dr. David Greenstein, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (49)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Greenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Greenstein works at Activemed Practices & Research Inc in Beverly, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA and Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Activemed Practices & Research Inc
    138 Conant St Ste 1, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-5254
    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    401 Andover St Ste 101, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690
    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 1002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Ringworm
Rosacea
Varicose Eczema
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Boil
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acne Surgery
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Cold Sore
Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. David Greenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205931789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

