Overview of Dr. David Greenwald, MD

Dr. David Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Greenwald works at Comprehensive MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.