Dr. David Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Greer, MD
Dr. David Greer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Greer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
-
1
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-0220MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Huntsville Reproductive Medicine PC185 Chateau Dr SW Ste 301, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
I have suffered with a head injury for 15 years. The first time he placed a deep injection in my forearm and freed up my right hand after 12 years of botulinum toxin injections from other doctors. I am going soon to ask him to inject my internal rotators and relieve my SI joint dysfunction. He is a great doctor!
About Dr. David Greer, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013064815
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Hosps
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.