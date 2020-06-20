Dr. David Greuner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greuner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greuner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Roseland, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
Spine Care and Rehabilitation Inc556 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland, NJ 07068 Directions (973) 226-3500
NYC Surgical of The Hamptons145 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (888) 286-6600
Greuner Medical PC14 E 60th St Ste 501, New York, NY 10022 Directions (888) 286-6600
NYC Surgical Associates555 Passaic Ave Ste 10, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 575-7070
NYC Surgical Associates at Roslyn1062 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (888) 286-6600
NYC Surgical Associates, Brooklyn8717 21St Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (888) 286-6600
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Greuner is a an excellent physician knows his stuff and gave clear and concise advice regarding my condition. At first, I was hesitant but after the surgery I must admit I am so happy having gone through with it. I have recovered in a short time and feel better than ever. He is the best !
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063627347
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
- Morristown Memorial Hospital-Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center-University Of Arizona Hospitals
- Baylor University
Dr. Greuner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greuner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greuner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greuner speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Greuner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greuner.
