Dr. David Grice, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Grice, DO is a Dermatologist in Grand Prairie, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Dr. Grice works at
Locations
Grand Prairie Dermatology3155 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 262-5727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have been going to Dr. Grice for 15+ years. He has treated my husband for skin cancer on his forehead & treated us for different skin issues. I went to him today for my annual skin checkup.I have the utmost respect for his knowledge of all skin concerns. His staff is always helpful & friendly. Highly recommend.
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Dermatology
Dr. Grice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grice has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Grice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grice.
